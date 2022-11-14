Elizabeth Smith (1940-2022)

Elizabeth Smith, age 82, of Wauseon, passed away under hospice care Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022.

She was born in the country of Hungary on October 10, 1940. In 1954 she married John Molnar in Vienna, Austria and they immigrated to the United States in 1956.

Her working career included being a waitress, factory worker and before retiring, a clerk at Walmart for over 10 years.

Elizabeth enjoyed caring for her feline companions, playing bingo in her earlier years, tending to her garden, decorating her home and most of all being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her five daughters, Elizabeth Martz, Mary (Duane) Gordon, Judy Kinney, Tammy Molnar and Linda (Mike) Dorsett; grandchildren, Daniel Fryberger, Ariel Gordon, Amber Gordon, Manda Martz and Alexandra, Reagan, Myka, Russelyn and Ellie Dorsett.

In keeping with Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be no public services and cremation has been entrusted to the care of Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Those wishing to express a show of sympathy, may make memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in her memory.

