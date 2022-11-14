Pamela Parsons (1963-2022)

Pamela Sue Parsons, age 59, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her Delta home, Monday morning November 14, 2022.

She was born in Wauseon on July 13, 1963 to Larry Zenz and Gail (Kishpaugh) Zenz; who both survive.

Pam graduated from Delta High School in 1981 and on October 22, 1983 she was united in marriage to Troy Parsons at Swan Creek Church of the Brethren in Delta.

Together they were blessed with six children, Rachel, Ryan, Amanda, Ashley, Nathaniel and Noah.

Pam retired after serving over 20 years as a baker with the Dough Box at Sauder Village in Archbold. She also served at the Fulton County Fair office.

Pam enjoyed tending to her chickens, crafts with her grandchildren and taking vacations to Tennessee, Florida and Hocking Hills.

Most of all she loved spending time with and supporting her children and grandchildren in their various activities.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Troy Parsons; parents, Larry and Gail Zenz; children, Rachel (Sam) Smith, Ryan (Lindsay) Parsons, Amanda (Paul) Smith, Ashley (Jeffrey) Weis and Noah Parsons; sisters, Andrea (John) Falor and Cindy (Robert) Dixon; grandchildren, Paige, Sam Jr., Wyatt, and Weston Smith, Trey, Kelby, Braylon, and Rayne Parsons, Alexandria, Jeremiah, Jetson, & Jacoby Smith and Rowan and Oakley Weis.

Pam was preceded in death by her son, Nathaniel Parsons on August 11, 2013.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Ohio. A funeral service honoring Pam’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta, OH. Pastor Randy and Kathy Trowbridge will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nate Parsons Scholarship Fund, 504 Fernwood St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in Pamela’s memory.