Ellen Harrington (1925-2021)

Ellen J. Harrington, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 2:38 A.M. on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Harrington was a 1943 graduate of Edon High School, where she was class salutatorian. She worked for the Williams County Draft Board during World War II and then with her husband, Herbert, who operated Harrington Piano Sales and Service from 1954 until his death in 1982.

Ellen enjoyed traveling and camping all over the United States, her family music, and spending time at the Bryan Senior Center for lunch.

She sang in church choirs, duets, and trios and played the piano for nineteen years at church services for the United Church of God in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ellen J. Harrington was born on May 23, 1925, in Edon, Ohio, the daughter of Maurice W. and Erma (Newman) Kaiser. She married Herbert E. Harrington on August 23, 1945, in Bryan and he preceded her in death on May 26, 1982.

Survivors include two daughters, Barbara (Bob) Hancock, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Beverly Harrington, of Bryan; one son, Mark (Verna) Harrington, of Stryker, Ohio; three grandchildren, Sonya (Doug) Wheeler, of Bryan, Matt (Stephanie) Harrington, of Sandwich, Illinois, and Michelle Harrington, of Grove City, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Sierra and Brett Hughes, Drew Apartian,, and Zach and Emily Harrington; and one brother, David (Inge) Kaiser, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Maurice and Jim Kaiser; one sister, Phyllis Jean Kaiser; two granddaughters, Lori Harrington and Renea Apartian; and one great-grandson, Derek Hughes.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor Darris McNeely officiating. Interment will take place in Shiffler Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Home Health and Hospice Care, 1215 South Portland Street, Bryan, Bryan Senior Center or United Church of God, Fort Wayne, Indiana.