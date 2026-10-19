Michael D. “Spike” Wirth (1950 – 2026)

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(Worked At Challenge Cook In Bryan)

Michael D. “Spike” Wirth, also known as “Santa Mike,” 76, of Los Fresnos, Texas, and a former resident of Sherwood, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2026, at Sun Valley Nursing Home, Harlingen, Texas.

Mike was born July 25, 1950, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Gerald M. and Ruby E. (Huebner) Wirth.

He was a 1968 graduate of Fairview High School and went on to continue his education at Bowling Green State University, and later in life at Eastern New Mexico University.

Mike was a free spirit and never found a woman who could settle him down to marry. He was a professional Santa Claus for 15 years in the Atlanta area and the greater Rio Grande Valley. Prior to this, Mike worked at the family hardware store, Sherwood Hardware, starting at the age of 11.

He then worked at several places: Driscoll Building Materials, Ohio Art, Dana Corp. and Challenge Cook in Bryan, Ohio. He later worked at Rio Valley Greenhouses in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Mike enjoyed saltwater fishing, gardening, riding motorcycles and hunting elk and deer in the mountains of New Mexico.

Surviving are his daughter, Jenny (Martin Schappert) Holley of Ayersville, Ohio; two grandsons, Michael (Mikayla) Gerken and Patrick Gerken; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Phoenix Gerken and Avianna Gerken; his mother, Ruby Wirth of Sherwood; siblings, Gloria (Tom) Shininger of Sherwood; Beverly (Wayne) Fritz of Sherwood; John (Carol) Wirth of Sherwood; Gary Wirth of Sherwood; and Scott (Christen) Wirth of Harlingen, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; grandson, Blaize Holley; and sister-in-law, Ruth Wirth.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Christmas for Kids in Defiance County.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at oberlinturnbull.com.