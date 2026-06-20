Luis R. Lloyd (1994 – 2026)

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(A Life Built On Family, Faith, & Hard Work)

Luis Robert Lloyd, 32, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

Luis was born Jan. 10, 1994, in Ensenada, Mexico. On May 6, 2017, he married Lita Banks in Defiance, Ohio. Together they built a life centered on faith in one another, family, and raising their two sons.

Luis worked in manufacturing and also served as a translator, using his language skills to help others.

He was a hardworking man who enjoyed working with his hands and took pride in every project he tackled.

He had a passion for gardening, was artistically gifted, and enjoyed collecting coins. Above all else, Luis cherished time spent with his wife and children, creating memories that they will forever hold close.

Those who knew Luis will remember his willingness to lend a helping hand, offering up his home, his caring nature, and his dedication to his family and friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lita Lloyd of Montpelier; two sons, Link Lloyd and Archer Lloyd; his parents, Jeffery and Sheri (Parsons) Lloyd; a brother, Caleb Lloyd; and a sister, Elizabeth Lloyd.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to his children, in care of Lita Lloyd, and sent to the funeral home to assist with their future needs. Condolences can be left for his family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.