Erma Bauer (1929 – 2025)

Erma J. Bauer, age 95, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at CHP Hospice Center in Defiance, Ohio. She was a homemaker who raised 4 children and worked alongside her husband on their farm.

Erma was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon, and enjoyed crocheting, jig-saw puzzles, reading, and watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers games.

Erma J. Bauer was born on May 12, 1929, in Kunkle, Ohio, the daughter of Alva J. and Vera M. (Warner) Oxender. She graduated from Kunkle High School.

Erma married William S. Bauer on November 21, 1948, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon and he preceded her in death on June 5, 2018.

Surviving are her children, Rodney (Sue) Bauer, of Bryan, Diane (Denny) Heiney, of Montpelier, and Steve (Kathi) Bauer, also of Montpelier; a son-in-law, Butch Woolace, of Bryan; a sister-in-law, Lucy Bauer, Edon; fourteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one daughter, Vickie Woolace, and one great-grandson, Seth Muehlfeld, sisters, Donna Beck and Betty Esterline; and brothers, Leslie, Leo and Russell Oxender.

Private family funeral services will be held at the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon with Deacon Jean Wise officiating. She will be laid to rest at Edon Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorials are requested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Relay For Life -“Viva Vickie”.