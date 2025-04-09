Larry Yates (1938 – 2025)

(Resident Of West Unity)

Larry D. Yates, 87, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

Larry was born March 23, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, son of the late Herbert W. and Luluvene V. (Whitman) Yates.

After graduating from Cooley High School he enlisted in the United States Army National Guard, serving from August 7, 1959, until his honorable discharge on August 6, 1965.

Larry worked for the United States Postal Service in Michigan for over 20 years and then worked at Schlegel Automotive Products for 10 years.

In retirement, he was a driver for the Williams County Department of Aging Meal on Wheels program. Larry was devoted to his faith and was a member of the West Fulton Dunkard Brethren Church.

Larry loved the outdoors, and in his free time he enjoyed fishing and tending to his vegetable and flower gardens. Most of all, Larry cherished spending time with his family.

Surviving are his two children, Colette (Daniel) Larson of White Lake, Michigan, and Daniel Yates of West Unity, Ohio; three grandchildren, Lauren (Mike) Charder, Lindsey (Nathan) Germaine and Adam (Ashley) Larson; three great-grandchildren, Ava, Ellie, and Asher; Larry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Chester Yates; sister, Pat Johnson; nephew, Kevin Johnson.

Visitation for Larry will be held Friday, April 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral Services will immediately follow in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.