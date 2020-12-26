Eugene Pioterek ((1948-2020)

Eugene Paul Pioterek, age 72, of Delta, passed away Wednesday night, December 23, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. Paul was born in Toledo on January 6, 1948 to the late Walter Pioterek and Ida (Stewart) Pioterek.

After graduating from Whitmer High School in 1966 he entered the U.S Air Force and served as a Sergeant during the Vietnam War from 1966-1970. On December 7, 1968 he married Linda Herringshaw and together were blessed with two children, Tamara and Gregory.

Paul was a State Highway Patrol Trooper for 21 years with the Swanton Post #89 and later as a paralegal for Elk & Elk Law Firm for 12 years. He enjoyed golf, fishing and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren. Paul was a member of the Delta American Legion Post #373.

Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Linda L. Pioterek; daughter, Tamara (David) Terry of Amanda, OH; son, Gregory (Kristy) Pioterek of Waterville; five grandchildren, Christopher Terry, Madison, Gracin-Paul, McKinley and Charley Pioterek; sister, Debbie Prince and many other nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic all services will be private for the family. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family c/o Linda Pioterek with a worthy cause to be chosen later.

