Marilyn Wiles (1956-2020)

Marilyn (Burns) Wiles, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, joined the angels on December 20, 2020. She passed peacefully at Park View Nursing Center, Edgerton, Ohio, where she was a resident.

Marilyn was born on October 20, 1956, the daughter of Mary Kathryn “Katie” Burns and Edward Burns, who preceded her in death. She will be profoundly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Marine Sergeant Cory (Ashley) Wiles, and her grandchildren, Lilah and William, Camp Pendleton, California.

Marilyn was a 1974 honors graduate of Edgerton High School and a homecoming queen. She was kind, loving, and brave and met lifelong health issues with resiliency, faith, and optimism. She lived independently prior to moving to Park View, most recently at Horizon Apartments in Bryan, where she enjoyed the company of other residents.

She was a proud “Marine Mom,” and was never without photos of her son’s family. She was a devout parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church and a volunteer at the CWU Thrift Store in Bryan. She loved playing bingo, chatting with friends at Walmart, spending time with her siblings and their families, ice cream, and every animal she encountered.

She leaves behind siblings, Diane Burns, Ron (Buff) Burns, Steve (Bev) Burns, Janet (Mitch) Weisz, and Carol (John) Martinez; special friends, Kim and Sam Swisher; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Although it grieves her family and friends to lose Marilyn so soon, she and her late mother, Katie, were inseparable, so it seems fitting that they passed within months of each other and joined Marilyn’s father in everlasting life.

Due to COVIS restrictions, a memorial is postponed until a later date. The family wishes to thank the kind staff at Park View and Horizon and her caring nurses.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to NAMI (National Institute of Mental Health), Horizon Apts through non-profit NDHC (New Home Development) in Defiance, or St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan.