Eugene “Vic” Martinich (1929-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Eugene Victor ”Vic” Martinich, age 92 of Montpelier, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, at Bryan Healthcare & Rehab after a brief illness.

At a young age, Vic worked in the coal mines of West Virginia. He Served his country as a proud Marine in the Korean War as a staff sergeant from 1951 to 1954.

He and his wife moved to Ohio where he worked on building the overpasses on the Ohio Turnpike.

He was a union steward for Hayes-Albion 50/50 Division where he worked until they closed. He was a member of the Eagles and the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Vic was an avid sports fan. He loved the Green Bay Packers, the NY Yankees, and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

He loved his scratch off and pull tickets and could be seen daily sitting in his garage watching the world go by.

Vic was a hard worker all of his life and he instilled that trait into his three children.

Vic was born on September 19, 1929 in Widen, West Virginia. He was the son of Steve and Josephine (Sveticki) Martinich of Austria.

He married Mary F. Bellamy on March 4, 1955. She preceded him in death on April 23, 2022.

Lovingly known as Papaw by his family, Vic is survived by his three children Debra Fortney and Vicki Lynn Martinich (Steve Minton) of Bryan, Ohio and Steven Martinich of Montpelier, Ohio; three grandchildren Dustin (Nikki) Martinich of Montpelier, Ohio, Travis (Rachael) Martinch of Bryan, Ohio, and Mackenzie Martinich of Lakewood, Colorado; three great granddaughters Baylee, Ava, and Emma Martinich; nephew Jack (Marie) Carson of Colorado Springs, Colorado and niece JoAnn Harrah of Virginia; and brother-in-law Estle (Midge) Bellamy of Niantic, Connecticut.

In addition to his wife, Vic was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters and their husbands Sofie (Jack) Carson and Anastacia (Harold) McFarlin and a nephew Steven McFarlin and many aunts and uncles.

With respect to Vic’s wishes, there will be no visitation. After a brief family gathering at the Thompson Funeral Home, Vic will be laid to rest beside his wife of 67 years in Riverside Cemetery after a private family service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Veterans Memorial at P.O. Box 173, Montpelier, Ohio 43543.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.