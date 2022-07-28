Jacquline “Jacque” Bell (1949-2022)

Facebook

Jacquline “Jacque” Kay Bell, 73, of Montpelier, passed away on July 26, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 10, 1949 in Wauseon to Donald Everett and Elouise (Marshall) Steele.

Jacque graduated from Hilltop High School in 1967, She went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in education from Bowling Green State University and her master’s degree in counseling from the University of Toledo.

On June 4, 1977 she married Albert “Bert” C. Bell in West Unity and he preceded her in passing on February 28, 2019.

Jacque worked as a teacher for Montpelier Schools from 1979-2009. Prior to that she taught at Stryker High School from 1973-1979.

Jacque was a member of First United Methodist Church in Montpelier and was also involved with Sweet Adelines International.

In the summers she worked as a spinner and weaver at Sauder’s Village in Archbold and Auglaze Village in Defiance.

Jacque loved sewing, quilting and crafting and she did craft shows with her sister Linda for 37 years. Most of all, Jacque loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her four children, Jeffrey Allen Bell of Phoenix, AZ, Scott Douglas Bell of Largo, FL, Sarah Elizabeth Bell of Toledo and Nicole (Todd) Dean of Toledo; six grandchildren, Lexie Bell, Rylee Bell, Trysten Dilworth, Aiden Dean, Avery Dean and Liam Dilworth; one great grandchild, Keelee Goetz; two sisters-in-law, Lynda Renick of Midland, TX and Nancy Van Wye of Columbus, IN; sister and brother, Linda and Bob Dilworth; and her beloved cat, Sadie Mae and dog, Bella.

Jacque was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bert Bell; and brother, Paul Douglas Steele.

Visitation for Jacque will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 2-7 pm at First United Methodist Church in Montpelier and then again from 10-11 am on Monday, August 1, 2022 at the church. A funeral service will take place on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove in West Unity.

Memorials may be given to the Williams County Humane Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.