William Henry (1951 – 2025)

(1969 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

William George Henry, 74, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at Parkview Reginal Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was born on October 20, 1951, in Wauseon to Oscar K. and Phyllis J. (Boisher) Henry.

Bill graduated from Montpelier High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University in 1973, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

He married the love of his life, Brenda J. Beggs in 1973 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier and she survives.

Bill retired from Consumer’s Energy in Jackson, Michigan where he worked for over 30 years as a system program designer. After retirement he worked for several years at Do It Best Hardware and Masters Woodworking, both in Montpelier.

Bill was the rock of his family; the one always providing care and help to those in his family when it was needed.

Bill is survived by his wife, Brenda Henry; daughter, Julie (Chris) Pastor of Wheelersburg, Ohio; grandson, William Pastor, and (sister) Cheryl Beggs of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Christie Allen and Jon Henry.

Graveside services will take place at 2 pm on Friday, December 5, 2025, at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Marc LaPointe to officiate. The family will receive friends from 3-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier immediately following the graveside.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bill’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.