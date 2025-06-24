Kristy Ponder (1958 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Pioneer, Ohio)

Kristy Ann (Nearing) Ponder, 66, formerly of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away on January 15, 2025 in Dade City, Florida following a brief illness.

Kristy was born on July 13,1958 in Coldwater, Michigan to her parents Richard “Dick” and Joanne (Jonker) Nearing, both of whom preceded her in death. Kristy graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer and went on to have a lifelong career in the medical field.

Kristy is survived by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Ponder of Dade City, Florida; son, Alex Ponder of Dade City, Florida; brother, Doug (Mercy) Nearing of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nephews, Adam and Garret Nearing; niece, Sophia Nearing; aunts and uncles, Janice and Glenn Pirtle of Westerville, Ohio, Susan (Jonker) McEwen of St. Mary’s, Ohio, Nancy (Jonker) and Lloyd Riddle of Clarkston, Michigan; and a number of cousins.

Joanne (Jonker) Nearing passed away in 2019 and Richard “Dick” Nearing passed away in 2023 both in Dade City, Florida. Joanne was born in Coldwater, Michigan the daughter of Criss and Elma Jonker and grew up on the family farm in Quincy, Michigan. Dick was the son of Ron and Gertrude Nearing, was raised in Pioneer, Ohio and went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army.

Together, Joanne and Dick built a marriage that spanned over 50 years, first beginning in Pioneer, before, eventually, relocating to Dade City, Florida. A marriage that was filled with a lifetime of love and memories.

In addition to her parents, Kristy was preceded in death by her children, Nicole and Chad Crommer; brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Nearing; paternal grandparents, Ron and Gertrude Nearing and maternal grandparents, Criss and Elma Jonker; along with other extended family members.

A time to receive friends will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2025 from 10-11 am at the Thompson Funeral Home, 303 First Street in Pioneer, Ohio. A celebration of life service for Kristy, Joanne and Dick will take place immediately following at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Van Arsdalen to officiate. All three will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer, Ohio.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.