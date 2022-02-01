Shelley Cooper (1961-2022)

Facebook

Shelley Lynne (Follett) Cooper, age 60, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Sunday morning, January 30, 2022 at Community Health and Wellness Centers- Bryan following a lengthy illness.

She worked as a machinist at Winzeler Stamping and Allied Moulded for many years.

Shelley dedicated her life to being a wonderful mother and grandmother- whether that be giving advise, cooking and meal or streaming a Lady Locomotive basketball game, she was always supporting her family, who will miss her dearly.

Shelly was born on December 6, 1961 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Margaret (Geren) Follett. She attended Montpelier High School.

On February 14, 1981, she married the love of her life, Kim A. Cooper and he preceded her in death.

Shelley is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Jason Dennison) Page, of Montpelier; son, Joshua Cooper, of Pioneer; grandchildren, Jacob Bailey, Makayla Bailey, Ariel Page and Lilian Munger; her father, Arthur (Jan) Follett; mother, Margaret Warner; siblings, Jeff (Deb Follett, Craig (Laura) Follett, Kevin Follett and Jamie (Eric) Dietsch and her cat, Gypsy. Greeting her in heaven are her husband, Kim Cooper, son, Jason Cooper and infant sister, Patricia Ridenour

Honoring Shelley’s wishes, there will be no services held. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements.

The family encourages memorial donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

