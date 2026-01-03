Lawrence Towers (1936 – 2026)

(Fayette Resident; Avid Woodworker)

FAYETTE – Lawrence A. Towers, age 89, of rural Fayette, passed away Thursday, January 1, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born on December 27, 1936, to the late Jesse A. and Audrah I. (Root) Towers. While attending high school, Lawrence walked into the gymnasium, and a girl caught his eye.

He told his friends he was going to marry that girl, and on October 6, 1956, he and Glenda Beaverson were united in marriage. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

Lawrence was a tool and die maker at Dana Corporation until his retirement. Not being able to sit still after his retirement, Lawrence began woodworking – making hardwood furniture and crafts along side his wife. They would then travel all over, selling his furniture at various craft shows.

Family was everything to Lawrence, and he never missed an opportunity to spend time with them, especially his grandchildren. Farming was also in his heart, and his family had a hard time getting him off a tractor or his 4-wheeler.

Lawrence enjoyed any chance to be outdoors, whether he was cutting wood, hunting, or fishing. He also enjoyed making homemade maple syrup.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Glenda; sons, Mark (Kathy), David (Angel), and Brian (Deb) Towers; daughters, Connie (Jeff) Winzeler, Marcia (Tom) Franks, and Diane (Dean) Reinking; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 6 step-great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest and Donald Towers; and sisters, Leona Marie Warren and Louise Towers.

The family will receive visitors at the Fayette Church of the Nazarene, on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, from 10:00 AM until time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, also at the Nazarene Church. Pastor Kim Repp and family friend Bill Downing will officiate services. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Words of comfort to the family may be offered at www.marryfh.com. Memorial contributions in Lawrence’s memory may be given to Fayette Volunteer Fireman’s Association.

The Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is assisting the family with arrangements.