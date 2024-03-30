Ruth Rupp (1932 – 2024)

(Lifetime Resident Of Fulton County)

Ruth Elaine Rupp died peacefully at Fulton Manor on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and is now rejoicing in Heaven.

She was born on August 13, 1932 to Robert and Tressa (Krauss) Hayes. Ruth lived her entire life in Fulton County. She graduated from Archbold High School in 1950.

On April 20, 1952 she married Wayne “Soup” Rupp and he preceded her in death November 4, 2019. They had been married 67 years and raised their family in Pettisville.

Together they enjoyed playing cards and going out to eat with friends. They also regularly attended Archbold Evangelical Church where they were lifetime members. Ruth taught Sunday School and Bible School and sang in the church choir many years.

Ruth’s biggest passion was for her kids and grandkids. She spent many hours babysitting her 11 grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed every minute. Each one held a special place in her life.

Ruth was buffet cook at Das Essen Haus in Pettisville for 18 years. In her spare time, she also was a reading tutor at Pettisville Elementary.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Yvonne (Rich) Tinney, Elyria, OH, daughter-in-law Faith Rupp, son Keith (Linda) Rupp, Archbold, and daughter Karen (John) James, Wauseon. Her grandchildren Stephen Tinney, Nathan Tinney, Kristin (Caleb) Loosli, Danielle Rupp, Jeremy (Becca) Rupp, Alisha (Sam) Wacker, Eric (Lindsay) Rupp, Lyndsey (Jacob) VanSingel, Trevor (Grace) Rupp, Nicole (Gage) Antczak, and Mason James and great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Naomi, Coen and Theo Rupp and Rhys Loosli. As well as her brother Doyle (Marlene) Hayes and Lyle (Shirley) Hayes, and sister-in-law Linda Hayes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, son, Neil, great grandson Liam Rupp, and brothers Rollin (Shirley) Hayes and Duane Hayes.

Services will be held on Monday, April 1, at 1 PM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Roger Andrews officiating. Friends may call from 12-1 PM before the service.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to Home of Hope Zimbabwe or Miracle Camp.