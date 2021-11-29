Martha Randall (1922-2021)

Martha M. Randall, age 99 of Fayette, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon.

She was born in Fayette on March 23, 1922, to the late Richard and Elisa Riviere. On March 21, 1938, she married Darrell Lee Randall in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on January 25, 1972. Martha worked at the former Fayette Tubular, retiring in April of 1985.

Being the wife of a farmer, she would help on the farm with butchering, and raising her garden and canning the harvest.

In her free time, she loved to work puzzles and coloring books. She also loved to watch western movies.

Surviving are her children, Jerry and Paul Randall, Alice (Dave) Lonis, and Sonja Morrison; grandchildren, Chad (Laurie) Schisler, Brad (Julie) Lonis, Darrell Randall, Sherry (Tim) Wagler, Tracy (David) Knisley, Richard (Rhonda) Vereecke, and Rebecca (Stewart) Williams; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband are brothers, Andrew, Oscar, and Paul Riviere; grandsons, Stacy Vereecke and Paul Randall; great-grandson, Robby Morris; daughters-in-law, Barbara and Corine Randall; and a son-in-law, Bob Morrison.

Funeral services for Martha will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 5:00 P.M., at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel. Reverend William VanValkenburg will officiate. Burial will follow at a later date in Pleasant View Union Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 3:00-5:00 P.M., also on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Those wishing a monetary contribution in Martha’s memory are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

