Gary Davis (1946 – 2025)

Gary E. Davis, age 79, of Bryan, OH, passed away on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

Gary worked in shipping at Chase Brass and retired in 2009 with 37 years of service to the company.

He was an avid NASCAR and racing fan. He enjoyed scenic drives with his wife, Joan. They had a special tradition of a Tuesday morning trip to Sauder Village for a chocolate long john doughnut and drive in the country together.

Gary E. Davis was born on September 6, 1946, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Robert B. and Bernetta Jane (Hudkins) Davis. Gary was a 1965 graduate of Bryan High School. He married Joan K. Stevens on November 11, 1975, in Bryan and she survives.

Gary is also survived by his sons, Andy (Amber) Davis, of West Unity and Art (Samantha) Davis, of Amherst, OH; 12 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Valerie Welker, of Bryan and sister-in-law, Connie Davis, of Cheyenne, WY.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Tony Davis and Gary Davis; daughter-in-law, Amber Davis; brothers, Robert (Jean) Davis, Jim (Kelly) Davis and Linden Davis.

A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Gary’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 8, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Gary will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery in a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, 1540 E Hospital Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.