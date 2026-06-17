Sounee Nacinsamuth (1979 – 2026)

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(A Life Lived With Warmth & No Boundaries)

Sounee Nacinsamuth, age 46, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and dear friend to many, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Mercy St. Charles Hospital.

She was born in a refugee camp in Thailand on Nov. 4, 1979, and came to the United States in September of 1980. Sounee’s warmth touched everyone she met.

An entrepreneur at heart, she proudly owned and operated Serenity Nail Spa, where she combined her talent, creativity, and caring spirit to make others feel beautiful and valued. She also worked for Jeep and Amazon, bringing dedication and determination to every role she held.

Sounee had a passion for travel and loved sharing her adventures and experiences through her work as a digital creator. Deeply connected to her family, friends, culture and community, she embraced life with enthusiasm and generosity.

She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, beautiful smile, kind heart and ability to bring joy to those around her.

Sounee is survived by her husband, Eric Kost; daughters, Arianna and Avayeh and son, Draven. Parents, Suvanh and Birk (Intharong) Nacinsamuth; brother, Wong Chai Nacinsamuth; extended family and a countless circle of friends.

Family and friends may gather Friday, June 19, 2026, from 3-8 p.m. in the Chapel at Crossroads Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567, with her Service beginning at 7 p.m. in the church with Pastor Brian Dario officiating. Should family and friends desire, Memorial Contributions may be made to Sounee’s family, c/o Eric K. Kost.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve Sounee’s Family.