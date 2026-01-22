Gene Klopfenstein (1941 – 2026)

(Attended Pettisville Missionary Church)

Gene Klopfenstein left this earth to walk upon those beautiful gold and silver steps up to Heaven in the early morning of Jan. 18, 2026, at his home in Sarasota.

Gene was born on Dec. 2, 1941, in Stryker, Ohio, to Roy and Ella (Stauffer) Klopfenstein.

When Gene was 4, his parents divorced. He and his four siblings were taken to the Mennonite Children’s Home in West Liberty, Ohio, on July 16, 1946, by Pastor Phil Frey.

From age 4 to 8, Gene lived at the Children’s Home. During the summers, the children were placed in homes in the Kidron, Ohio, area.

At age 8, he and his older brother Richard went to live with a family named Steiner just north of Kidron. At 17, he aged out of the foster system and had completed an eighth-grade education. He remained in the Kidron and Columbiana, Ohio, area.

He was baptized at Chestnut Ridge Mennonite Church in Orrville, Ohio, at age 18. He attended Pettisville Missionary Church in Pettisville, Ohio, during summers and Bethel Mennonite Church in Sarasota, Florida, during the winter months.

Gene loved the Lord and shared that he caught glimpses of Heaven several times while on earth—51 years ago and again in the past couple of weeks.

Gene met Ruth Eash at a church gathering in Kidron, Ohio, in 1960. When she returned to Archbold, Ohio, they continued to date, often traveling by airplane with friend Jr. Horst or by car. Gene and Ruth were married on Sept. 15, 1962, at Central Mennonite Church in Archbold.

In September 1974, Gene’s life changed forever when he stayed late after work to help tighten bolts on a new belt conveyor section at Lyon’s Redi-Mix. The section was dropped by a crane, breaking his back and causing permanent paralysis from the waist down. Despite losing the use of his legs, Gene helped many with his hands over the past 51 years.

Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; daughter, Lori (Tom) King of Archbold, Ohio; son, Lynn (Lory) Klopfenstein of Wauseon, Ohio; grandsons, Nicholas (Samantha Keeling) King and Isaac (Courtney Miller) King, both of Sarasota, Florida; great-grandchildren, David, Katherine, Alice, Mary, Elizabeth and Isaiah King; siblings, Clifford (Carolyn) Klopfenstein of Archbold, Ohio, and Eileen Adams of Oakland, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Klopfenstein and Richard Klopfenstein; and beloved grandson, Jacob T. King.

Gene donated his body to United Tissue Network of St. Petersburg, Florida. A family, friends and fellowship event remembering the life of Gene Klopfenstein was held at Bethel Mennonite Church, 2985 Bethel Lane, Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.

A family, friends and fellowship memorial service will be held at Pettisville Missionary Church, Pettisville, Ohio, at a later date this year.

Memorials may be made to Gator Wilderness Camp, 44930 Farabee Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33982.