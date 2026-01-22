Michael Baerlin (1956 – 2026)

(1975 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Michael L. Baerlin, 69, of Longs, South Carolina, and formerly of Bryan, passed away Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at his residence with his family by his side.

Mike was born Dec. 21, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of the late Keith L. and Margaret (Streight) Baerlin. He was a 1975 graduate of Bryan High School. Mike married Kimberly (Smethurst) Long on March 26, 2013, in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, and she survives.

Mike was employed in quality control for several companies. He was an avid golfer and loved to throw darts, participating in numerous leagues and tournaments.

He was an Ohio State fan and followed the Cleveland Indians, holding season tickets. He was fortunate enough to attend a World Series game. Mike and his wife, Kim, were selected to hold the American flag at the All-Star Game. Mike loved a good cookout with cold beer and friends. He never met a stranger and could begin a conversation with anyone.

Surviving are his wife, Kimberly of Longs, South Carolina; five children, Jennifer (Dante) Dueborgdioe of Bamberg, Germany, Breanna Sancrant of Wauseon, Ohio, Cody (Taylor) Baerlin of Defiance, Mikey Baerlin of Bryan, and Matthew Baerlin of Bryan; two stepdaughters, Haley (Tyler) Armstrong of Canal Winchester, Ohio, and Kelsey Long of Athens, Ohio; nine grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings, David (Kimberly) Baerlin of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Lauralee (Robert) Herron of Defiance. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Reese Baerlin.

Visitation for Michael L. Baerlin will be held Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Private interment will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions to McLeod Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com