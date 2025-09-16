Gerald Damon (1950 – 2025)

(Active With Fulton County Senior Center)

Gerald L. Damon, age 75, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away under hospice care at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon on Saturday evening, September 13, 2025, with his loving family at his bedside.

He was born in Adrian, Michigan, on April 20, 1950, to the late Calvin L. Damon and Luella (McLain) Damon. Gerald was a graduate of Sand Creek High School in Michigan.

On September 15, 1973, he married the late Shelia D. Sanderson in Wauseon. Together, they were blessed with two children, Molinda and Gerald Jr.

Gerald dedicated 38 years of service as a factory worker with Koncor Industries before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed playing on his Nintendo Wii, sharing fellowship with friends, and, most of all, spending time with his family.

He was active with the Fulton County Senior Center, taking part in their activities and meals. Over the years, Gerald was also a faithful member of several churches, including Oasis Church in Wauseon, True North Church, and most recently, The Gathering at the Garage.

He is survived by his daughter, Molinda (Jerry) Wotring of Wauseon; son, Gerald (Jackie) Damon of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Shirley Goodspeed of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Jackie (Jordan) Wallischeck, Mike (Deb) Wotring, Austin (Madelyn) McHenry, Kathy Bunny, Felicia Hess, and Cody Walk; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Eli, Owen, Hayley, Jasmine, Anthony, Bella, Dominique, Lane, Zoey, and Taylor; great-great-grandchild, Preston; along with many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia D. Damon in 2019; sisters, Carolyn Rumisek and Nancy Cornell; and brothers, Dwayne and Harold Damon.

Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta, where a memorial service will begin at 12:00 Noon. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 15490 US Hwy 20A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567, in his memory.

