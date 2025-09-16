Jacqueline “Ann” Gallehue (1929 – 2025)

(Resident Of Celina, Ohio)

Jacqueline “Ann” Gallehue, of Celina, passed away on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Celina Manor. Ann was born on March 21, 1929, in Mercer County and lived there her entire life.

She was 96 years, 5 months, and 23 days old. She was the daughter of James and Ada (Smith) Schuyler and graduated from Celina High School in 1947.

She married Don (“Gally”) Gallehue on February 13, 1949. They were married for 74 years before his passing in 2023.

Ann worked for the City of Celina, Huffman Mfg, and retired from Reynolds and Reynolds. In her retirement, she became an avid reader, keeping the Mercer County and Edon, Ohio, public libraries very busy.

She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Celina Order of the Eastern Star. She was especially proud of her three sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include sons: Mike (Darla), Troy, OH, Jim (Nancy), Edon, OH, and Don (Ronda), Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: John (Nikki Frantom), Edon, OH, Jamie, Atlanta, GA, Dawn (Tim) Kingman, Sylvania, OH, Erin (Shane) Evilsizor, Miamisburg, OH; great-grandchildren: Reagan (Daryke) Bass, Hicksville, OH, Drew and Briggs Gallehue, Edon, OH, Elizabeth Kingman, Sylvania, OH and Sylvia Evilsizor, Miamisburg, OH.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Celina Manor for their loving care for both Gally and Annie. And a special thank you to Jim Bader for the weekly visits for both our parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cisco Funeral Homes of Celina & St. Marys are honored to care for Ann and her family.

To share memories or leave condolences, please visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or the Cisco Funeral Homes Facebook page.