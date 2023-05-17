Gerold “Jerry” Jerger (1934-2023)

Gerold “Jerry” R. Jerger, age 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 7:07 A.M. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Jerry worked at the former Hayes-Albion in Bryan for over 40 years prior to his retirement.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier where he also sang in the church choir.

Jerry served as the Mayor of Ney from 1962-1964 and served for many years on the Ney-Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Gerold Raymond Jerger was born on December 20, 1934, in Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Raymond W. and Florence R. (Fritch) Jerger He graduated from Farmer High School in 1953.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Steven (Dee) Jerger, of Gardner, Kansas, Joseph (LuAnn) Jerger and Randy (Jeannie) Jerger, both of Bryan,; daughter, Erin (David) Boyd, of Swanton; 11 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; a sister, Madalyn (Fred) Dietrich, of Ney and sister-in-law, Janet Jerger, of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandchild, Tara Jerger, great grandchild, A.J. Anderson; brother, Larry Jerger and sister, Joan Kimpel.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated for Jerry at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or an organization of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.