Phyllis Dunn (1932-2023)

Phyllis Jean (Bohler) Dunn, 91, of Fremont, Indiana passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Fountain Park Assisted Living, under the care of Elara Hospice.

She was born on April 19, 1932 in Waterloo, Indiana to Elmer and Opal (Stayer) Bohler. Phyllis was the second of four children. She graduated from Ashley High School, then married her high school sweetheart, Robert Weirich.

Phyllis was a military wife until they left the service and settled in Montpelier, Ohio. She was a devoted mother of David Lee and Michael Lynn Weirich.

Phyllis attended the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier. She enjoyed her work as a receptionist at the Montpelier Hospital, and later at the shipping department of Mohawk Tools in Montpelier.

On December 30, 1977 Phyllis married Harold Dunn of Waldron, Michigan, where she helped in the operation of Harold’s International Harvester Implement Dealership. She also worked for the Post Office.

Upon retirement she and Harold settled by Lake James in Fremont, Indiana. Phyllis had a sweet endearing way to make everyone she met feel welcome and special.

She managed to keep that sweetness even as dementia creeped into her. Phyllis was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her son Michael (Mary) Weirich of Montpelier; grandchildren David Dean (Kim) Weirich of Bryan, Brendon (Makayla) Weirich and Shianna Weirich of Moberly, MO, Jason (Jamie) Viers of Montpelier, Jeremy (Michelle) Viers of Ney, Lea (Scott) Lautzenheiser of Edon; great grandchildren Alex (Madison) Weirich, Preston Weirich, Avery, Asher Aubryn, Anderson, Jeren and Jamison Viers and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; brother Everett (Linda) Bohler of Hudon, IN.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Harold Dunn, son David Lee Weirich, sister Thelma Myers and brother Robert Bohler.

A time to receive friends will be on Saturday, June 17th from 10-11am at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Don Harris to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society or Elara Caring Hospice.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.