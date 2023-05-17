Laura Stokes (1941-2023)

Laura A. Stokes, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 15, 2023, while at Parkview Nursing Care Center in Edgerton, where she had resided since 2020.

She was well known at Parkview to share pizza with her friends.

She worked various jobs but especially enjoyed her time at Hillside Nursing Home as a Nurses Aide.

Laura Alta Stokes was born August 2nd, 1941 in Paulding County, the daughter of Gerald and Alta (Fisher) Starry. She attended Stryker School and graduated in 1959.

Her church was watching Dr. David Jeremiah and she enjoyed reading her Bible.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Stokes) Myers of Bryan; brothers, Ed (Charlene) Starry of Stryker and Denver (Mary) Starry of Dayton; sister-in-law, Marla Starry of Valley Center, KS; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Steven; her parents; a brother, Irvin; and a sister, Norma.

There will be no services. Burial will be at Shiffler Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

