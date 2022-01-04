Gilbert Swalley, Jr. (1962-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Gilbert Lester Swalley, age 59, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 02, 2022 in his home. Gilbert was born January 11, 1962 in Wauseon , Ohio to the late Gilbert and Ruth (Fackler) Swalley.

On April 20, 2013 he married Nancy Stamm and she preceded him in death on August 29, 2018. Also preceding him in death are his brothers, LeRoy and Gary Swalley.

He is survived by a son, Corey Swalley, and a sister, Cindy (Larry) Rising, and brothers, James and Terry Swalley. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Gilbert’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Interment will be in Lockport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or other memorial items, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the Swalley family. Online condolences may be made at: grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gilbert Lester Swalley, Jr., please visit our floral store.