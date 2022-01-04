Valerie Grimsley (1978-2022)

Facebook

Valerie J. Grimsley, age 43, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Community Health and Wellness Centers in Bryan. She was a loving and devoted mother, wife, daughter, and sister.

Valerie was born on February 2, 1978 in Jackson, Michigan, the daughter of Floyd and Hope (Tello) Lovejoy, who survive her. She married Robert Grimsley on May 20, 2010 in Edgerton, Ohio and he survives.

Valerie is also survived by her children, Blake Morton, Nya Lovejoy and Desseriah Grimsley; sisters, Amy (Bobby) Brewster, Lillian Lovejoy, Janine (DeCarlo) Harris, and brother, Wesley Lovejoy, all of Jackson, Michigan; brother-in-law, Burt Basset, of Edgerton; sisters- in law, Lisa (Matt) Bachman, of Morenci. Michigan and Gwen Bassett, of Edgerton; mother-in-law, Darleen Grimsley; nieces, Ariella Brewster, Cloe Brewster, Jasmine Knapp, Sierra Woods, Shakayla Lovejoy, Stacia Lovejoy, Shaytaunna Brown, Crystal Cook, Amanda Kline and Madison Bachman and nephews, Davion Norris and CJ Krill .

She was proceeded in death by her father-in-law, James Grimsley and mother-in-law, Ruth Grimsley.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Valerie’s life will be held at a later date.

Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio has been entrusted with her arrangements. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.