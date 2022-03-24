Grace Nicely (1940-2022)

Facebook

Grace Ann Nicely, a longtime resident of Delta, passed away at the age of 81 on Monday evening, March 21, 2022 at Embassy of Swanton; where she was a recent resident.

Grace was born on July 16, 1940 to Roy Hoffman and Alice (Pennington) Hoffman.

After graduating from Lyons High School, she married her high school sweetheart, Derald “Dean” Nicely on January 9, 1960 at North Dover Church in Wauseon and together shared 59 loving years together until his passing on September 14, 2019.

Grace worked at the Wire Factory in Wauseon, McCord Manufacturing and over 16 years with the Campbell’s Soup Company before retiring in 2001.

She was an active member of the Delta United Methodist Church; where she helped teach Sunday school and lead the youth group.

Grace also served as a substitute aide for the handicap in school, enjoyed babysitting and was a Cub Scout and Brownie leader.

She is survived by her children; Kent (Chris) Nicely, Daniel “Dan” (Judy) Nicely, Jeffrey “Jeff” (Justin) Nicely and Kathryn “Kathy” (Brian) Stoup; sister, Carol Shuey; grandchildren, Marc (Jason) Yeager, Bart (Erin) Yeager, Derick (Marci) Stoup, Jarrod Nicely, Dalton Nicely, Dylan Nicely, Jamie Luce and Stacy Luce; and great grandchildren, Bryce Yeager, Lily Westfall, Aleeha, Bryson and Bralon Nicely.

In addition to her husband, Dean Nicely, Grace was preceded in death by her son, Brent Nicely; brothers, Olen “Jimmy” Hoffman and Harold Hoffman and sisters, Leora Bailey and Doris Bird.

Friends and family will be received at the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 24, 2022. A funeral service celebrating Grace’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, Ohio 43515. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Delta United Methodist Church, Sunshine Children’s Home, 7223 Maumee-Western Rd., Maumee, Ohio 43537 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43537 in memory of Grace Nicely.