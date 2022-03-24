Robert Scott (1943-2022)

Facebook

Robert James Scott, 78 years of North Port, Florida, and formerly a longtime resident of Antwerp, Ohio, died Friday, March 18, 2022, in his residence.

Robert was born September 4, 1943, in Angola, Indiana, the son of the late Robert Edward and Alitza (Long) Scott.

He was a graduate of Edon High School, Edon, Ohio. Robert served our country in the United States Air Force, during the Vietnam War Era.

Robert married Katherine S. Sample on November 8, 1964, in Billerica, Massachusetts, and she preceded him in death on April 24, 2013.

Robert was a Master Electrician and had worked at PyroMation Inc. in Fort Wayne.

He later owned his own company, R.J. Scott Electric for 25 years, retiring in 2013.

He was a member of the Amvets Post, Eagles, and the North Port Moose Lodge 764.

He was a former member of the Hicksville Jaycees. Robert enjoyed tinkering, working on everything he could get his hands on. He assisted many people in home repairs and maintenance.

He loved to go to pawn shops as well as flea markets, finding treasures others were unaware of. He enjoyed spending time at the lake or on the beach, fishing or taking in the sun.

Surviving are his three children, Kimberly Scott of North Port, Florida, Robert Scott of Toledo, Ohio and Andrew (Lori) Scott of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Parker Scott, Hunter Scott, Allie Markland, Samantha Markland, Jake Markland and John (Ashley) Avary; two great-grandchildren, Levi Markland and Roman Avary; one sister, Martha Manges of Edon, Ohio; sister-in-law, Christine (Jim) Markland of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Katherine.

Visitation for Robert James Scott will be held Monday, March 28, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Regan Clem officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com