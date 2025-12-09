Sandra Karnes (1941 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Sandra K. Karnes, 84, of Montpelier passed away on Thursday, December 4, 2025, in the home that she grew up in.

She was born on January 28, 1941, in Wauseon, Ohio to Weldon and Nina D. (Oberlander) Kizer.

Sandra graduated from Montpelier High School and then received her Bachelor’s Degree in Early Education from BGSU. On January 28, 1962, she married Delmar E. Karnes, and he preceded her in death.

After graduating from Bowling Green, she taught 1st grade for several years at Montpelier Schools. Then in the late 1960’s she was involved in founding the Montpelier Preschool at the First Presbyterian Church, where she was on the board and taught for many years.

In the mid 1980’s Sandra began working as the Children’s Librarian at the Montpelier Public Library, where she stayed for more than 20 years. She enjoyed spending most of her summers at the Lake George cottage her father built when she was 6 years old.

Sandra enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, reading, doing crafts and watching game shows. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier.

She is survived by her children Kelly (Brent) Gerken of Defiance and Rob (Holly) Karnes of Dayton; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Brandon) Christman, Nicholas Gerken, and Rachel (Austin) Nainiger; sister-in-law Pat Kizer of Seattle, Washington; and nephew Geoff Kizer of Seattle.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Delmar, and brother, Bert Kizer.

Visitation for Sandy will be on Tuesday, December 9th, from 3-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Janice Desterhaft to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Public Library for children’s books. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.