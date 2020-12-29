Ricky Golden (1957-2020)

Ricky Lynn Golden, age 63, of Liberty Center, passed away Sunday evening, December 27, 2020 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Ricky was born in Dequeen, Arkansas on December 10, 1957 to the late Marion Golden and Wanda (Johnson) Golden, who still survives.

He worked as a machinist for Beaverson’s Machine Inc of Delta for over 20 years. In his spare time Ricky loved going to Loma Linda’s with family and friends and riding his motorcycle.

He enjoyed fishing, camping and being with a group of his friends that called themselves “The River Rats”. A sports fan Ricky loved to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Left to cherish his memory is his significant other, Connie Findlay; daughter, Jessica (Robert) Knapp; son, Christopher Golden; Kayla Findlay; his mother, Wanda Golden; grandchildren, Paige, Catherine and Trebor Knapp; Sela Kinder; brothers, Mike Golden; Steve Golden; Robert (Barbara) Golden and sister, Sandra (James) Hutson.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 PANDEMIC, there will be no public visitation or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The American Lung Association, 4759 Violet Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43623.

