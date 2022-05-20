Harold “Dean” Cogswell (1943-2022)

Harold “Dean” Cogswell, 78, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on October 9, 1943 in Bridgewater Township to Lenard J. and Virginia (Stoy) Cogswell, Sr.

Dean married Colleen “Connie” M. Mulligan on March 16, 1996 in Montpelier and she survives.

He attended North Central High School. Dean was a lifelong farmer in Bridgewater Township.

He also worked at Powers and Sons in Montpelier for 41 ½ years before retiring in December 2011.

Dean is survived by his wife of 26 years, Connie; children Mary (Charles) Brown of Montpelier, Richard (Janet) Cogswell of Burlingame, Kansas, Suzanne (Becky Lindsey) Cogswell of Richmond, Indiana and Robert (Bruce Richardson) Cogswell of Frisco, Texas; step children Bruce Hieber of Glenwood City, Wisconsin, Brad (Ro – Anne) Hieber of New Haven, Indiana and Anita (Mark) Collins of New Haven, Indiana; 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; and sister Nora Heaton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lenord Cogswell, Jr., sister Doris Mocherman and beloved dog Monkey – Doodle.

Visitation for Dean will be on Sunday, May 22nd from 1-4pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Monday at 11am, with visitation from 10-11am at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier with Pastor Paul Gruetter to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Fair Foundation to go towards a bench, St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Kidney Foundation of NW Ohio.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.