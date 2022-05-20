Jeffrey Fall (1963-2022)

Jeffrey Brian Fall, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at his Wauseon home Monday evening May 16, 2022.

He was born on February 13, 1963 to Dale Fall and Beverly Adams; who survives.

Jeff was a graduate of Sylvania High School and later attended Defiance College where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree.

He was a veteran having served with the U.S Army from February 28, 1986 to April 24, 1990 when he was honorable discharged.

On May 12, 2001 he married Kimberly Anderson. Jeff was employed by North Star BlueScope Steel in Delta; where he served as a machine operator for 22 years.

His greatest hobby was collecting vintage cars and car parts for refurbishing and reselling; with his main focus on the 1957 Oldsmobile.

Jeff’s other enjoyments included playing guitar, drums, barbequing and spending time with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Kim Fall; son, Jeffrey J. (Annessa Costilla) Fall of Toledo; mother, Beverly (Don) Liszak of Toledo; brother, James D. (Christina) Fall of Toledo; grandchildren, Avain, Aerica, Ajae and Aera; loving nieces, nephews and friends; along with his canine and feline family members.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A memorial service celebrating Jeff’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 also at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to a favorite charity of the donor’s choice in Jeff’s name and memory.