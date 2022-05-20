Kathleen Decker (1938-2022)

Kathleen A. Decker, 83, of Montpelier passed away early Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Evergreen Health Care in Montpelier.

She was born on July 23, 1938 in Montpelier to Lester E. and Agnes (Turney) Cook. Kathleen graduated from Montpelier High School.

She married Loyal “Scott” Decker on December 24, 1956 and he preceded her in death.

Kathleen worked for Robinair for 10 years, prior to that she worked at Beam Stream, Do It Best and Allen Bakery.

Kathleen is survived by three children, Dawn (Alan) Davis of West Unity, Timothy (Lexi) Decker and Christopher Decker of Montpelier; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie (Adam) Logan, Lindsay (Eric) Bertke, Jacqulyn (Brad) Mahan, Timothy (Risa) Decker, Kari Decker, Corey (Miranda) Decker, Mackenzi (Derien) Startzman, Michelle (Patrick) Langenderfer, Michael Decker, Brandon Decker and Hanna Decker; 20 great grandchildren; four siblings, Diane Custer, Sally (Tom) Blaising, Judy Cook and Terry Cook; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Scott; daughter Susan Kalene Decker; and two brothers, John and Leroy Cook.

Visitation for Kathleen will be on Monday, May 23rd from 3-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday at 11am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Eric Dailey to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.