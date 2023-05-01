Roger Scott (1936-2023)

Roger W. Scott, 86, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on April 26, 1936 in Edon to Fay and Celestine (Harter) Scott. Roger graduated from Montpelier High School in 1954.

He served his country in the United States Army beginning in 1959 while stationed at Ft. Hood, Texas. On May 25, 1963 he married Jean Maire Cummins and she survives.

Roger was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier and the Montpelier Moose. He worked for many years at Williams County Landmark, Mid-Ohio and Edon Farmers Co-Op in fertilizers and chemicals.

After high school, Roger began his career as a farmer in the Montpelier area until 1965 which led to his passion for restoring Allis Chalmers and International antique farm tractors.

He enjoyed showing his tractors at local Tractor Shows and collected over 150 toy tractors. He also enjoyed fishing, coon hunting, wood working, playing cards, watching The Ohio State Buckeyes and spending time at the lake.

He was a family man and nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his sons and watching all of his grandchildren grow up.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean; children Tim (Kelly) Scott of Angola, Indiana, Greg (Teresa) Scott of Montpelier, Terry (Kim) Scott of Fremont, Indiana and Kevin (Renee) Scott of Montpelier; grandchildren Brandy (Matt) Detrick, Erika (Brandon) Shoup, Brittany Thome, Autum (Zach) Clark, Taylor (John) Hopson, Cami Scott, Allye Blankenship, Trey (Jade) Scott, David Thome, Adam Scott, Brandon Scott, Katie Scott and Storm Herrera. He was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wendell Scott.

Visitation for Roger will be on Monday, May 1st from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor George Zornow to officiate. Interment will follow at Edon Cemetery with military graveside rites.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.