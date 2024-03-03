Rowena Hooper (1956 – 2024)

(Attended In Eastland Baptist Church In Bryan)

Rowena Ann Hooper, age 67, of Bryan, passed away Monday, February 26, 2024 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and attended Eastland Baptist Church.

Rowena enjoyed spending time at the Bryan Senior Center, flower gardening, baking, watching movies and loved dogs.

Rowena was born on March 18, 1956 in Montpelier, the daughter of Harold “Shorty” and Jeanette (Mayfield) Paxton.

She graduated from Hilltop High School in West Unity. She married Carl D. Hooper in Apopka, Florida in 1983 and he survives.

Rowena is also survived by her children, Lamar Robarge and Marjorie Ortiz, both of Bryan and Jason (Jennifer) Hooper, of Lakeland, Florida; grandsons, Juan Ortiz, of Bryan and Jesus Ortiz, of Yuma, Arizona; great grandsons, Xavier and River Ortiz; siblings, Jeff Paxton, Junior Paxton, Greg Paxton, Christine Paxton and Teresa (Talmadge) Reed, all of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Tammy Paxton.

A service celebrating Rowena’s life will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Eastland Baptist Church, 1229 East High Street, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Jeff Sheldon officiating.

Her services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Those wishing to give a memorial donation are encouraged to consider Eastland Baptist Church.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.