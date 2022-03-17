Harriet Patten (1936-2022)

Facebook

Harriet Lee Patten, 86, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Williams County Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio with her family by her side.

Harriet was born February 9, 1936, in West Unity, Ohio, the daughter of Russell and Geraldine (Wisner) Colon. She was a 1954 graduate of Millcreek West Unity High School.

Harriet married Wayne Patten on June 13, 1954, at West Unity United Methodist Church in West Unity, Ohio.

She was the head cook at Millcreek West Unity Schools for 20 years, retiring in 2003.

Harriet was a lifetime member of West Unity United Methodist Church and was a member of the Ombinous Club.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. In her free time, Harriet enjoyed sewing, cooking, canning and catering.

Surviving is her loving husband of 67 years, Wayne Patten of West Unity, Ohio; son, Russell (Emily) Patten of Bryan, Ohio; three daughters, Cynthia (John) Noveskey of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Amy Lee (David) Siegel of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and Ann Cilley of Montpelier, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; brother, Burdell Colon of West Unity, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Steve Cilley; great-granddaughter, Lydia Hefnner; one child of God.

Visitation for Harriet Lee Patten will be Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570 from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. A Memorial Service will immediately follow beginning at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Vincent officiating.

The family asks those remembering Harriet can make memorial contributions to Elara Caring Hospice, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com