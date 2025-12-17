Heather Huffman (1975 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Heather Rae Huffman, age 50, of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Bryan, on December 14, 2025. Heather was born November 21, 1975, in Montpelier, Ohio. She was a graduate of Four County Vocational School.

Heather worked at Shaffer’s Restaurant and Frankie’s Restaurant, Bryan, Ohio; Dimensions Veneer, Edon, Ohio, and was Assistant Manager of the Bryan Main Stop.

She loved to spend time with her grandchildren, and watch TV. She also loved her cats and going out for breakfast every Sunday morning. Heather was well loved and kind to many people.

Heather is survived by her daughter, Makenzy Leigh Williams; Son-in-Law, Douglas Williams, of Wauseon, Ohio, her grandchildren, Addison and Colton Williams, her father, Marty Huffman, her brother, Chris Huffman, her sister, April Huffman, her nephew, Austin Myers, numerous cousins and her amazing friend, Russell Harrington. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Heather’s visitation will be held Saturday, December 20, 2025, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Her funeral service will follow Saturday, 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Pastor Nick Woodall will officiate. Internment will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Williams County Humane Society.

The Huffman family lovingly prepared Heather’s obituary. Online condolences may be made and register signed at: www.krillfuneralhome.com Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Huffman family.