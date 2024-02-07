Patricia Goebel (1942 – 2024)

(Former Teacher At North Central Schools)

Patricia A. Goebel, age 81, of Stryker, passed away on Sunday evening, February 4, 2024, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

She had been a school teacher in California, then St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Bryan and then North Central Schools in Pioneer. She taught for 25 years.

Patricia was born in Franklin County, Ohio on July 3, 1942, the daughter of Gerald and Helen (Snow) Beamont.

She married Wilbur Jerome Metzger, and he preceded her in death 1971. On May 18, 1974 she married Louis C. Goebel, and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2023.

Patricia enjoyed researching genealogy and was the President of the Williams County Genealogical Society.

Surviving are her children, Maria (Chris) Baumgartner of Louisville, KY, Katherine Metzger of Ohio, William Metzger of Stryker, and Michael Metzger of LaGrange, IN. She is also survived by grandchildren, Angelica (Lucas) Lowmaster, Madeline (Jordan) Sears and Anthony Spangle; great-granddaughter, Lydia Denice Lowmaster.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, both parents, and brother, Dean Beamont.

Visitation for Patricia will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. The funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 Noon, with Celebrant Adam Grisier, officiating. Interment will follow in the Shiffler Cemetery, near Bryan.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to the Williams County Historical Society. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com