Helen “JoAnn” Funk (1949-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Helen “JoAnn” Funk, age 72, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022, in her home.

She was born in Kankakee, Illinois on February 12, 1949, the daughter of Edwin and Helen (Boyd) McCorkle. On April 1, 1983 she married Harold “Gene” Funk, and he survives. JoAnn loved making flower arrangements.

Surviving besides her husband, Gene, are two sons, Stacy Born of Grant Park, Illinois and Joseph (Darcey) Born of St. Anne, Illinois; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Jessica Born; and three brothers, Ray McCorkle of Reddick, Illinois, James McCorkle of Joliet, Illinois and Perry McCorkle of Park City, Utah. She was preceded in death by both parents.

The will be no services at this time. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen “JoAnn” Funk, please visit our floral store.