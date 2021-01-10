Helen Komon (1942-2021)

Helen I. Komon, 78, of Metamora, Ohio, entered into eternal rest, Thursday afternoon, January 7, 2021, at Swanton Healthcare & Retirement Center.

She was born February 3, 1942 in Jackson, MI to William and Lois (Loomis) Pence. Helen was a 1960 graduate of Metamora High School. On June 4, 1960, she married John Komon at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Assumption.

Helen worked as a waitress at Frankie’s Restaurant in Metamora and at Wendy’s for 16 years. She loved knitting afghans and repairing upholstery. Helen also enjoyed working word search puzzles.

Helen is survived by her husband of 60 years, John, daughter, Melanie Komon, sons John Komon, Jr. and Joseph (Sandi) Komon; grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Tiffany, Allison and Ryland; sister-in-law, Karen Pence; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lois Pence; and brothers, William and Robert Pence.

Graveside services will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Assumption, with Deacon Bob Gillen presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice, Metamora-Amboy Fire Department or Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.644.3601). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com