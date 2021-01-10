Richard Oyer (1940-2021)

Richard Oyer, age 80, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away January 8, 2021 at Fountain Park in Bryan, Ohio. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a tool-and-die maker for over 40 years. The son of Arthur and Helen (Kaiser) Oyer, Jr., Richard was born on December 14, 1940.

On March 11, 1961, Richard married the love of his life, Donna (Stambaugh), who preceded him in death in 2017. Richard loved to farm, golf, and hunt. He was often found socializing, especially in The Eagles. Richard also loved making money and traveling.

Surviving Richard is his son, William (Peggy) Oyer, of Garrett, IN; daughter, Paula J. (Dustin) Purtee, of Montpelier, OH; grandchildren, Evan (Ashley) Oyer, of Fort Wayne, IN; Collin Bexten and Tristen Bexten, of Montpelier, OH. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Oyer, of Westland, MI; brother, John (Betty) Oyer, of Brighton, MI; and brother, Larry Oyer, of Edon, OH.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Donna; infant daughter, Pamela Oyer; parents; brother, David “Butch” Oyer; and brother, William Oyer.

There will be a public graveside service at 12:00pm on January 14, 2021, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Stryker, Ohio. There will be public visitation half an hour prior to the service. Pastor Sean Ingram will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stryker First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Homes in Stryker, Ohio, is honored to serve the Oyer family.

