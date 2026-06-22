Howard Eugene Bell (1927 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Howard Eugene Bell, age 98, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on June 19, 2026. Born on November 8, 1927, near Winamac, Indiana, he was the son of William McKinley and Mary E. (Riggleman) Bell.

Howard graduated from Reynolds High School in Reynolds, Indiana, in 1945. Soon after, he proudly answered his country’s call by serving in the United States Army during World War II. As a member of the Signal Corps, he served as a radio operator while stationed in Korea.

Following his military service, Howard made Montpelier his home in the early 1950s. He was employed by Zulch’s in Montpelier and later by Cliff Clark Home Appliances in Toledo. He was also a former telegrapher with the Wabash Railroad. He was an active beekeeper, gardener and a member of the Montpelier VFW.

On July 23, 1951, Howard married the love of his life, Madgelene M. (Dowden) Bell. Together they shared nearly 56 years of marriage before her passing on July 7, 2007.

Howard is survived by his children: Michael A. Bell of Montpelier, Ohio and his former spouse Deborah who remained a part of Howard’s life; Patrick H. (Christina) Bell of Edon, Ohio; Kevin T. (Kathy) Bell of Holly Springs, North Carolina; David B. (Jennifer) Bell of Huron, Ohio; William D. Bell of Edgerton, Ohio; and Linda (Joseph) Denman of Creston, California. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Madgelene; his son, James Steven Bell, who passed away in 1971; and two brothers, William Lamoine Bell and Charles Delanyne Bell.

Howard will be remembered for his quiet strength, mechanical talent, dedication to his family, and faithful service to his country. Whether repairing a television, lending a helping hand, or spending time with those he loved, he approached life with humility and a strong work ethic that left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Diane Turk to officiate. The interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, where military honors will be provided by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Montpelier Senior Center or Elara Caring Hospice.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.