Joyce Ann Bauman (1936 – 2026)

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Joyce Ann Bauman, age 89, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her home on Saturday evening, June 20, 2026, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 15, 1936, to the late Arthur Dale Grimm and Mildred (Wiemer) Grimm.

After graduating from Scott High School in 1955, Joyce worked in the loan department at Peoples Savings and Loan for several years.

On March 31, 1962, she married William G. Bauman Jr., and together they shared 53 years of marriage until his passing on April 5, 2015. In 1968, they moved to Delta and built their home on the Bauman family property, where they raised their family and spent the remainder of their lives together.

Joyce was the true definition of a farmer’s wife. She took great pride in raising animals, tending expansive gardens, and cultivating flower beds that seemed to grow larger with each passing year. Countless family meals were lovingly prepared from the produce and livestock raised on the family farm, and freezing vegetables for winter meals was simply a way of life. Her home was always a place of warmth, hard work, and hospitality.

A devoted member of the former Delta United Methodist Church, now Hope Church of Delta, Joyce was also active in the Delta American Legion Post #373 Auxiliary. She generously volunteered her time as both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and spent more than 45 years camping with Bill and their family at the Fulton County Fair in the same beloved campsite. Whether helping her children and grandchildren show livestock or cheering them on from the stands of the show arena, Joyce’s support and encouragement never wavered.

Joyce treasured lifelong friendships. She belonged to a card club whose members played together for more than 60 years and remained close friends for over 75 years, sharing vacations, celebrations, and countless cherished memories. Summers spent at Round Lake created traditions and memories that extended through generations of family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Douglas Bauman, Paula (Todd) Cranmore, Sue Starr, Carolyn (Jim) Gray, Richard (Carol) Bauman, Robert (Marie) Bauman, and Debby Keel; daughter-in-law, Cinde Bauman; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

In addition to her husband, Bill, Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Bauman; son-in-law, Tom Keel; and sister, Donna Mack.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109 in Delta, where a Delta American Legion Auxiliary Service will begin at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral service celebrating Joyce’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026, also at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

Pastor Kent Winkler will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delta American Legion Auxiliary, 5939 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515, in Joyce’s memory. The Bauman family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Joanie Rubel and the staff of Kind Hearts Hospice for their exceptional care, compassion, and support during Joyce’s final days.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.