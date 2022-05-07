Jack Daft (1930-2022)

Facebook

Jack O. Daft, 91, of Montpelier passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. He was born in Stryker, Ohio on September 30, 1930 to Ivo V. and Hellen (Smith) Daft.

Jack graduated from West Unity High School in 1948. On June 7, 1951 he married Barbara E. Kreischer, and she preceded him in death. Jack served his country in the United States Marines from 1952-1954.

Jack was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Pioneer American Legion, the Montpelier Moose and the Montpelier Eagles, where he was a trustee for 21 years.

He is survived by his daughter Debra (Rick) Barry of Montpelier; son Jack (Renee) Daft of Montpelier; grandchildren, Mark Coblentz, Joe Richmond, Britt Barry, Aaron Grubb, Josh Daft, Joel Daft, and Jamie Viers plus many great-grandchildren; brother Roger Daft of Florida and a sister Barbara Green of West Unity, Ohio.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Barb, daughter Sharon Richmond, infant daughter Connie Daft and son Dennis Daft.

A private family service will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier with the interment at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the CHP Hospice or Visiting Angels. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.