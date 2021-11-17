Jack Spotts (1932-2021

Jack W. Spotts, 89, Archbold, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. He was a patient there for a short period of time due to complications from a previous hip fracture.

He was born on October 10, 1932, in New Holland, PA, to Walter and Elsie (Boyer) Spotts. On January 9, 1954, he married Joanne L. Parmer, who preceded him in death on November 25, 2020.

Jack enjoyed carpentry skills and drafting, as a result of his education through Thaddeus Stevens Trade School, in Lancaster, PA.

Jack and Joanne, along with their four children moved to the Archbold area in 1967, where he eventually took the position of Plant Manager at Sauder Manufacturing.

He was a member of St. John’s Christian Church of Archbold. Jack accepted different roles in the church, elder and deacon.

He also enjoyed time spent at Bird Lake with grandchildren and providing fireworks. They both enjoyed family time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack was a jolly jokester and loved connecting with everyone, and his laughter will be missed.

Surviving are son-in-law Richard Spiess, Archbold; sons, Craig (Marilyn) of Pettisville and Curtis (Paulette) of Phoenix, AZ; and daughter Julie (Ed) Ruffer of Archbold. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Aimee (Brad) Roth, Kyle (Erica) Spiess, Andrew (Brittany) Spotts, Jodi (Eric) Brown, Nathan (Emily) Spotts, Andrea (Ken) Colander, Erika (David) Bellamy, Abby (Chris) Sweeny, Ashley (Steve) Schink, Cameron (Kristen) Ruffer; and 21 great-grandchildren, Evy and Avery Roth, Jackson, Tyler and Isabelle Spiess, Corbin, Alena and Ellie Spotts, Josie, Daxon and Weston Brown, Jake and Max Colander, Eian and Karis Bellamy, Zach deWolfe, Brennan, Emilia and Mariah Schink, and Kyden and Callie Ruffer.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter Cathy Spiess, and grandson David Spotts.

All services will be private. Interment will be in the Archbold Cemetery.

Memorial gifts can be given to St. John’s Christian Church, FCHC Cardiac Rehab, or charity of donor’s choice.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.