Joyce Reed (1934-2021)

Joyce Amanda (Miller) (Stutzman) Reed of Wauseon and a recent resident of Fulton Manor, went to be with the Lord November 14, 2021 at the age of 87.

She was born in Sutton, Nebraska on August 13, 1934 to Mabel Beckler and Milo Miller. As a young woman Joyce was a schoolteacher for grades K-4 in Seward, NE.

She married Ronald Lee Stutzman of Wauseon, OH and moved to the Ohio region. There she raised two daughters, Jody and Jeri.

She was later married to Thomas Wayne Reed of Archbold, Ohio. Their most favorite times together were spent traveling, watching sports and spending time at Swancreek Church of the Brethren.

Joyce worked at ITT Higby in Archbold and retired after 30 years. She was also in Tupperware sales for over 40 years. Joyce loved to travel, sing, and play the piano.

Throughout her life she held several secretarial positions and was an avid note taker. Joyce enjoyed shopping and had many unique collections. Spending time with her family was most important to her.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Reed, brother Clyde Miller, and sister Dora Stauffer. Brothers-in-law Merlin Schweitzer and Ed Stauffer. Step-daughter Tracey Newlove.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters Chaplain Jody Miller (Larry Williams) of Oro Valley, AZ and Jeri Leu (Ted Dickerson) of Delta, OH. Step-daughters Tonia Reed of Archbold, OH and Amy (Max) Smith of Archbold, OH. Sister Lois Schweitzer and sister-in-law Yvonne Miller Troyer, Grandchildren Carrie Smith (Biron Smith), Mandi (Kerry) Sherman, Lindsey (Denis) Martell, Melanie Alig (Jeff Herrick), Courtney (Shawn) Marker, Maggie Leu (Logan Schlosser), Brenden, Julian, Khai’ Anna, and Keaon Williams Miller. Step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services celebrating Joyce’s life will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment will be immediately following at Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Swancreek Church of the Brethren 9981 Co Rd F Delta, OH 43515.

