Michael Skeens (1965-2021)

Michael “Hillbilly” A. Skeens, age 56, of Lyons, Ohio and formerly of Kingsport, TN, passed away November 12, 2021. Michael was born on June 19, 1965, in Kingsport, TN to the late Roy and Louise (Christian) Skeens.

Michael worked as a truck driver. On May 29, 1999, Michael married his wife, Joyce Davidson, and she survives.

Michael was a gun enthusiast, and loved hunting, fishing, bowling, races, and driving truck. He also loved Alabama football, bonfires, family get togethers, and collecting lanterns and cast iron.

Anyone who knew Michael knew that he made the best pineapple upside down cake, and was someone who was always welcoming, jovial, and willing to help. Michael worked as a truck driver.

Surviving Michael is his wife, Joyce; son, Austin Pickerton; step-daughter, Tanya Grzegorczyk; step-son, Jason Grzegorczyk; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his brothers, Junior Skeens, Jamy (Beth) Anderson, and Danny (Aneida) Skeens; sisters, Deborah Williams and Becky (Neil) Jaynes; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Ashley Williams.

All services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Lyons Fire Department or the Four County Loss Team.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Skeens family.