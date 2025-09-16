Melissa Nailor (1967 – 2025)

(Worked As Personal Shopper At Bryan Walmart)

Melissa Jean Nailor, age 57, of Edgerton, passed away Friday, September 12, 2025, at Indiana University Health Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

Melissa worked as a personal shopper at Walmart in Bryan. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren while she babysat them.

Melissa was born on November 27, 1967, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Merle R. and Betty Jean (Mason) Manon. She was a graduate of Eastside High School, Butler, IN, and attended Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne, IN.

Melissa is survived by her daughter, Shylo (Adam) Herman, of Edgerton; grandchildren, Easton, Beau, and Angus; father, Merle Manon, of Fort Wayne; mother, Betty Jean Tustison, of Edgerton; and brother, James (Jennifer) Manon, of Hoagland, IN.

Visitation for Melissa will be held on Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Donations in memory of Melissa are requested to the American Kidney Fund. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.